Editor’s Note: Mark McKenzie is the founder and CEO of Focused Post Acute Care Partners, a Texas-based skilled nursing care company with 31 communities — including four in Baytown — in the state. Focused Care operates four long-term care facilities in Baytown – Focused Care at Cedar Bayou, Focused Care at Burnet Bay, Focused Care at Allenbrook and Focused Care at Baytown. There has been one presumptive COVID-19 positive at Burnet Bay. There have been no COVID-related deaths in any of the four care communities.
Desperate times call for desperate measures – we are hearing that frequently these days. As we all adjust to whether or not the current environment is a temporary or a new normal, we continue to make changes – personally, societally and economically. And while even a week ago we may not have imagined where we are today – we’re here – we are doing what we can and that ought to tell us something.
Consider the transformation in health care delivery – literally hour by hour. Providers across health care settings have called out the Coronavirus pandemic for exposing the deep cracks in our health care system that have left us ill prepared for a public health emergency of this magnitude. This is not a natural disaster impacting one region of the country whose impact has a beginning, middle and end. COVID-19 will not blow off the Gulf Coast and die in the middle of the ocean as all of us wish it would. We are in a prolonged crisis and we are learning as one vast community that we can still live our lives, help people and perhaps operate more efficiently – because we are forced to.
As the founder of a long-term care company in Texas, I have had to ask for extraordinary commitment from our frontline staff, tireless dedication from our community and regional operations folks and a reconfiguring of our front office procedures.
The toppling of our standard methods of health care delivery as the coronavirus crashed onto our shores has altered our perspectives in the health care industry – and now skilled nursing communities are viewed as hot spots for the spread of the virus – as if they are danger zones.
It’s important to note as our perceptions continue to develop and we learn more about the coronavirus, the tracing of the virus doesn’t begin in a skilled nursing community – it comes through the door. Physical vulnerability and compromised immune systems that make it difficult to resist any infection – put our seniors at high risk. So by virtue of the population served by skilled nursing communities, if exposed there will be a higher rate of severe cases than say a dormitory of college freshman.
The majority of admissions to skilled nursing communities come from hospitals. That’s why among many other measures, our long term care communities are quarantining for two weeks all newly admitted and re-admitted residents, requiring team members to work at only one facility, and training all on mask protocol. We are in near daily communication with the state and local Baytown area health department and following all CDC guidelines.
How could we have been better prepared for this? What changes in our health care system infrastructure do we need to make so the safety and protection of our seniors is more solidly in place before the next pandemic arrives?
For years, Texas long term care providers have been working with state regulatory agencies on establishing an environment more conducive to implementing practical measures that weed out bad actors and allow competent, professional skilled nursing providers to modify as well as initiate requirements that best serve patients and keep providers solvent. Yet, historically, the regulatory environment for skilled nursing care in Texas has been adversarial and punitive – hamstringing us both financially and in care delivery operations.
Compounding a regulatory system that often works against the skilled nursing provider, is Texas’ woefully inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rate that has remained – literally for decades – below the cost of actually caring for a patient. How can we be competitive with other health care settings and attract dedicated, committed staff who devote their professional careers to our mission to care for seniors, when our state is frequently dead last out of 50 in the Medicaid rate? No health care setting can thrive with sustained performance excellence alone – there is a cost associated with the provision of health care – and that should not be viewed as unseemly – but rather logical and pragmatic.
Perhaps we would not be scrambling today in the midst of this unrelenting health crisis, if we’d repaired some of the cracks in our state health care system in better times.
Understanding the unintended consequences of COVID-19 will serve all us better now and in the future with hopefully an improved new normal.
