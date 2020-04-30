Teachers probably never imagined they would be instructing students via the computer at home and not in the classroom. But it is now a reality and they are stepping up to the plate in a big way.
Teaching has changed drastically since I was in education. Now, laptops are issued to kids the way books used to be. A lot of the classroom work is on the computer. Grades and attendance are also compiled on one. Parents can even access it and check on their child and their grades. Too bad for the kids.
Most of my teacher friends are retired. As my son used to think, when he was little, retirement was being “real tired.” And so it is. Teaching is a demanding career and I know when they finally give it up, they are indeed “real tired.”
After a teacher friend of mine retired, everyone urged her to substitute some of the time. She got the papers to fill out and they lay on her desk for a long time. But she just couldn’t bring herself to fill them out, and she never went back. She was a most excellent teacher, but she had given so totally of herself for those 30+ years, that when it was over, it was over.
These days, children are more of a handful than they used to be. Now, there is the added problem of cell phones at school, and helicopter parents that think their child is above the rules that apply to all the others. In another time, long, long ago, parents backed the teachers up instead of tearing them down.
And here we find ourselves in the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers have had to morph into a new role, as school has been taken into the home on the computer. New avenues on how to teach have been opened up and teachers have had to take that new road. It is being called distance learning. There is even a Google Classroom program that is being used.
There are probably some teachers who are not as computer savvy as others. What a big leap for them! I imagine it has not been easy. But they are all jumping in there and doing what has to be done. I know they miss being with the kids. That is what we all miss during this time-that people-to people contact.
Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8. Let them know how much you appreciate what they are doing. Everyone’s whole world has been turned upside down. Just as many have had to face change and uprooting, teachers have bridged the gap admirably.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
