Mr. Crotts insults all Americans when he compares the Boston Tea Party to the current rioting and looting. In 1773, between 30 and 130 colonists boarded three British shipping vessels to protest the Townshend Acts and Tea Act of 1773. They threw 342 containers of tea overboard. The ships were not damaged, the crews unharmed. They did not seize or destroy the property of their countrymen. They didn’t threaten members of other local militia companies, rampage through the streets of Boston or exploit the anger of the moment to burn down the homes or businesses of their neighbors. The Boston Tea party sent a targeted message to the King that the colonists were not going to stand further abuse in royal laws and government. (The full list of grievances is enumerated in the Declaration of Independence for those who care about the specifics.) The current protests, by comparison, have randomly destroyed millions of dollars of our neighbor’s property, killed dozens of people, and are targeted at the vague and undefinable “systemic racism” perpetrated by a non-specific white population. (Asians, Latinos and other minorities apparently possess no racism.) Instead of sticking it to systemic racism, the current rioting harms the very people the protests claim need justice. The writer claims that “Law and Order is the historical battle cry of the oppressors.” If true, then how does he explain the calls for law and order by the owners of the burned out Black businesses and the Black citizens who were murdered in these “protests?” Black Americans indeed have grievances that need to be rectified, but defunding police, abolishing ICE and other law enforcement agencies, (there’s that pesky law and order again) and re-educating our children to believe that white people are bad, that white privilege holds Blacks back, and other horse manure isn’t going to address it. I believe focusing on our commonalities instead of our differences, improving education for blacks, ensuring equal opportunities for blacks in education, housing, finance, and providing safe neighborhoods will accomplish far more than making white people feel ashamed for the way they were born. It starts with civil dialogue and thoughtful listening, not threats and violence.
Mark Dolecki
(0) comments
