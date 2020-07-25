Flew to Kissimmee, Florida last week to check on my 87-year-old mother-in-law. She has been quarantined since March in her house alone. She is going a bit stir crazy but was thrilled to see us pull up and take her out for car rides each day. We drove her down to Coca Beach to see the yacht basin and cruise ships that are docked. We also went to Cape Canaveral where her husband built the assembly building at the launch pad.
All of Central Florida is a ghost town. So sad not to see kids in the Orlando Airport wearing Mickey Mouse ears. No sign of families anywhere since the coronavirus arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.