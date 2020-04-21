Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of April 14 to April 21 as determined by the number of page views:
1. Hartman bridge ramp to close for one month (Tuesday)
2. Brunson documentary airing Friday on Baytown Tourism Facebook page (Thursday)
3. Pandemic puts local woman’s job on hold (Wednesday)
4. Chevron Phillips sends sweet treats to Baytown healthcare heroes (Apr. 14)
5. Mont Belvieu adopts penalty for violating emergency order (Wednesday)
6. BH chief rebukes state rep in ballot fight (Thursday)
7. Harris Co. starts ID’ing virus numbers by city (April 14)
8. 39 cases in Baytown (Friday)
9. 39 reported virus cases in Baytown (Saturday)
10. Goose Creek board to weigh names for junior school (Thursday)
The three most-read articles for the year, based on views, are, “Harris Co. Public Health: 23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Baytown firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18).
