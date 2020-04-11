In 1963 a Baytown Sun headline described the enrollment of the first black student at Lee College as “uneventful.”
His name may not be mentioned in many, if any, history books, and he may not have name recognition across the nation or even on a local level. Alton Vernice Williams, however, was that first black student at Lee College.
The transition from segregation to integration went smoothly.
Lee College President George Gentry wasn’t surprised. The Goose Creek school superintendent who – before the college separated from the public school system -- served as the LC president, said, “I feel the decision already was made that in the event we had an applicant who was qualified, we would accept him.”
Making no big deal about integration was, in itself a big deal, in view of the tense and frequently violent events elsewhere in the civil rights movement.
Williams never pretended to be a figure of the civil rights movement. He simply wanted to study drafting and engineering in college, and Lee College wasn’t far from his hometown, La Marque.
After graduating from Lincoln High School in La Marque, Williams served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. He studied missile Maintenance at the Army Air Defense School.
He said, “The only reason I enrolled at Lee College was because it fit into my plans best for working and going to college at about that time. Being the first Negro student had nothing to do with it. I am primarily interested only in getting an education. If Rice were integrated I would have liked to attend there.”
Williams, who was 21 then, commuted to work from La Marque to Marathon Oil Co. in Texas City where he was employed as a pipefitter helper.
When he registered at Lee College, pre-engineering and drafting courses were included in his schedule. The people at the college were “very helpful,” he added.
Another story about Williams attending his first class at Lee College appeared in The Sun on Feb. 1, 1963, following the first article Jan. 31. News editor Bleu Beathard wrote, “Alton Vernice Williams walked quietly into Room 203 of the Liberal Arts Building at Lee College, chose a desk, and sat through his first class as the first Negro student ever to enroll at Lee College.”
This was in Joe Gilliland’s English composition class. After Williams’ photo was taken, Gilliland told The Sun photographer, “Excuse me. We are starting a class.”
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
