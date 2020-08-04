Why is the NBA (and MLB, etc) even playing the National Anthem? There are no fans attending. Is it just so they can disrespect the USA? Or is it just a photo op to further inflate their inflated egos? Professional athletes are one of the most privileged and coddled groups in the USA. If they hate the USA so much, why don’t they leave? Oh, I forgot they are making millions playing a game. It’s always about the dollar sign.
I haven’t watched a NBA game since even before LeBron took a throw-in and took many steps before dribbling (that was walking when I played the game) and now I don’t want to watch MLB or the NFL, who gave millions to the group behind all the rioting, looting and murdering. Well, keep on disrespecting the nation and before long we won’t have a nation and there isn’t going to be any money to pay people to play games. Rosetta Farrar
