This week’s Shout Out goes to Acosta Mechanic Shop. This is a small business that is located 3900 Hugh Echols Blvd in Baytown. I have been a customer of the shop for over 15 years. The service that I have received at this shop is timely, and I have always been pleased with the price. The shop has modern equipment, tools, and experience to work on today’s vehicles. Mr. Acosta will test drive your car or truck, give you a fair estimate, he is diligent in getting it right the first time.
They have a Facebook page that can give you a better idea of the services that they offer. You can also give them a call 832-926-4757.
David Lee
Baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.