I am writing to lend my full support for Heather Betancourth for city council in District 4. She is accessible and responsive to our needs and has been extremely professional and solution oriented. Every time I have contacted her she has gotten back with me quickly and with a solution to my request. Baytown needs Heather to keep us stable in these unstable times.
Jennifer Manley
