While writing the column about golf champion Alma Morgan – back in the day, the Babe Zaharias of Baytown – my thoughts returned to the current crusade of Chet Theiss to “bring golf back to Baytown.”
Golfing is part of Baytown’s heritage, first filling a recreational need in the early years of the Humble Oil & Refining Co. (ExxonMobil) Baytown Refinery. Built in 1923, the original course was located near the refinery docks off Bayway Drive.
While Baytown today no longer has a golf course, Chet believes the need is greater than ever. Is Baytown the largest city in Texas, with a thriving economy and growing population, that doesn’t have a golf course? I wonder.
Delving into Baytown’s golfing history, Chet tapped the resources at Sterling Municipal Library, namely copies of the Humble Bee magazine that he read on microfilm. He said, “I hopped on the ‘magic time machine’ and went back in time to the first Humble Bee that the library had in 1921.”
An April 2, 1923, newsletter from the Humble Bee reported the Baytown Country Club, with 22 charter members, had elected officers and a board of governors. Three holes already were being developed for the golf course. Almost completed, they were to be in playable condition as soon as possible. When the rest of the course was finished, the Humble Bee predicted it would be “equal to any links in this part of the country.”
Other amenities to be offered by the company were the Community House, tennis court and a ball park for the Humble Oilers semi-pro baseball team, all of which provided countless hours of recreation and sports for local residents.
The first golf course in Texas, Chet learned, was the Gus Wortham Golf Course on the east side of downtown Houston. It was built in 1908. “I think part of the reason that few knew about the golf course is that it was on Humble property and was only for Humble executives and their guests.”
More than three decades after HORC provided Baytown’s first golf course, it built the Humble Recreation Swim and Golf Club in the Pasadena area. Though not conveniently located for local residents, the facility was well received on this side of the ship channel. The spacious setting once served as the venue for the annual Humble Day picnic for Baytown employees, retirees and their families.
Chet noted that Baytown is “just shy of a centennial anniversary” of the creation of its first golf course. “It was built because way back then, Humble was having a hard time attracting New Jersey, New York and New England employees to transfer to Baytown - there was nothing here!”
He’s excited about the fact that Baytown has such a long history in golf. “I believe this helps leverage the case to bring golf back to Baytown.”
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
