Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of June 15 to June 22 as determined by the number of page views:
1. Hearts and Hands of Baytown feeds 1,781 (Tuesday)
2. City party on Juneteenth draws criticism (Tuesday)
3. McNair hosts 78th annual Juneteenth celebration with parade (Sunday)
4. BFD rescues driver in I-10 accident (Tuesday)
5. Missing boater’s body discovered in channel (Tuesday)
6. BPD faces challenges in solving cold case (Saturday)
7. BPD Swat responds to deadly family encounter (Tuesday)
8. Goose Creek board adopts $234M budget (Thursday)
9. County enacts new mask order (Saturday)
10. State: I-10 job coming along (Thursday)
The three most-read articles for 2020, based on views, are “23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18).
— Michael Pineda
