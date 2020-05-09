Artist E.W. ”Buck” Schiwetz, known for his sketches of Texas landmarks, had a host of fans and I was one of them. I remember telling former Baytown City Councilman W.L. “Dub” Ward that Schiwetz topped my list of people I wanted to interview.
Then lo and behold, just as I was leaving The Baytown Sun that morning in August 1969 to attend a press conference at NASA, Buck Schiwetz and former Baytown City Councilman W.L. “Dub” Ward walked into the newsroom, headed toward my desk. Grinning ear-to-ear, Dub announced, “Look who I brought!”
Soon after, Dub was introducing his friend, with emphasis on the German-Texan surname. “I’d like you to meet Buck SCHIWETZ.”
Dub’s friend was smiling as broadly as he was. Me, too.
Happy faces, we three.
When I said, “What a delightful surprise,” I meant it. Dub was a loyal friend of The Baytown Sun, and I appreciated the fact that he remembered my wish to write a story about Schiwetz. However, my happy expression that morning, Aug. 12, 1969, concealed worrisome thoughts. How on earth would I be able to interview this famous artist before rushing to a press conference featuring three Apollo 11 astronauts, the first humans to land on the moon. You know their names, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Mike Collins, and the date, July 20, 1969, when Armstrong took “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” The press conference would be their first one since the astronauts were back on earth. Their return had to be followed by a 21-day quarantine.
Would I have to make a choice between writing about the artist or covering the astronauts’ press conference?
Or should I quit worrying and just do my job – both jobs.
Sun photographer Robby Nixon would be going with me to NASA and we better hurry. We needed to reach the spacecraft center ahead of time to elbow our way through the crowd of newspaper and TV reporters, photographers and camera men from all over the world. They would be arriving soon, too, and the competition for seating would begin.
I was thinking about all that as I returned to my desk and started a Q&A with Buck Schiwetz.
When conducting an interview at my desk, I never fooled with notepad and pencil. I typed as I asked questions and collected quotes throughout an interview. This system worked much faster than taking notes in longhand and went even faster after we got our first computers at The Sun in 1979.
As soon as Buck and Dub left, I wrote the story (quickly) and handed it to managing editor Preston Pendergrass. I promised Preston I would phone in a story immediately after the press conference ended. Making that call at a pay phone in a hallway in the NASA building, I nearly dropped the receiver. Well, you would, too, if three Apollo 11 astronauts walked by, just inches away.
Both stories – about the artist and the astronauts -- appeared in the paper that afternoon, and I’m glad I clipped and saved them. The dateline reminds me that Aug. 12, 1969, was one of the most hectic days of my newspaper career – and one of the most fun and exciting.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
