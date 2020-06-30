My opinion will alienate me from some folks, but I believe what I am saying needs to be considered. Back when the barge terminal was proposed on Cedar Bayou across from Roseland Park, a citizens group fought it unsuccessfully, mainly because it was a done deal with the Army Corps of Engineers. When asked my opinion, I told them to push for amenities, such as noise abatement and landscaping.
When the bus barn was proposed behind Gentry, a citizens group composed mainly of folks living on Sjolander Road got that plan nixed to the miserable detriment of the folks on Crowell Lane and surrounding streets. When asked my opinion, I told them to build it behind Gentry and push for amenities, such as noise abatement and landscaping.
