Burglaries
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 about 4:20 a.m. Thursday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Interstate 10 about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive Tuesday night.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 2100 block of Pinemont Place Tuesday night.
• Money was reported stolen from a business in the 6900 block of Garth Road Wednesday.
Theft
• A black 2005 Dodge Magnum with Texas license MZ8067 was reported stolen in the 900 block of North Alexander Drive Tuesday night.
• Several all-terrain vehicles and trailers were reported stolen in the 7500 block of Bayway Drive Thursday.
• A stolen 48-inch utility trailer was recovered in the 6100 block of Interstate 10 about 11 a.m. Thursday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3500 block of North Main Street about 11 a.m. Thursday.
• A black 6-foot by 8-foot flatbed trailer was reported stolen in the 1500 block of West Gulf Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
