“What’s in a name?” Juliet asked in one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays.
Good question.
And one that remains relevant to this day in regard to naming schools, towns, churches, streets, highways, government facilities, business places, industries, products … the list goes on. Everything and everybody -- even our pets – have to have names.
Baytown takes the “pick a name” issue seriously on all levels. For the most part, name-deciders have done a good job locally, most recently in selecting the name of educator E.F. Green for a new school in the Goose Creek system.
However, a controversy that still stirs up old-timers was the decision to keep the name of Goose Creek for the school district in the late 1940s after the consolidated Tri-Cities became Baytown. Because Goose Creek residents regretted losing the name of their city, school trustees decided not to change the district’s name to Baytown. Citizens in favor of Baytown argued that having the same name for the school district and city would avoid confusion. Take the neighboring school district and town, Barbers Hill and Mont Belvieu, for example. Wouldn’t it simplify matters to have the same name for both? Either Barbers Hill or Mont Belvieu?
Then, how about changing the name of the newly consolidated city to Goose Creek?
Couldn’t do that. Don’t even think about it.
The strongest argument made by Baytown advocates was the increase in name recognition. The more places and facilities identified with Baytown, the better for business and industry and for the city and school system in general. After all, the founders of Humble Oil & Refining Co. (now ExxonMobil) chose the name of Baytown for our refinery, even though the Goose Creek Oil Field preceded the refinery.
But Goose Creek is historical.
So is Baytown.
As though the debate wasn’t complicated enough, someone had to pull Highlands into the fray. Not all, but some, of the Highlands taxpayers didn’t want to be part of a school district named Baytown.
Understandably, Highlands would like living in a district named Highlands, but what difference did Baytown -- instead of Goose Creek -- make? Maybe – and I just thought of this -- Highlands preferred the name of Goose Creek for old times’ sake. Goose Creek was the district Highlands joined when it separated from the Crosby district in the 1930s.
Not to make matters more complicated, I must mention that part of Highlands is in the Deer Park district headquartered on the south side of the Houston Ship Channel.
Oh, what a tangled web school districts weave.
Another door to open in this discussion – the community of Cedar Bayou. When names of schools and buildings are being considered in the Goose Creek district, don’t forget that Cedar Bayou had its own district before merging with Goose Creek in 1954. Goose Creek already has memorialized John M. Kilgore, a Cedar Bayou icon, but there are more names of leaders from his home land. Also, there are more minority leaders to remember – blacks and Latinos who have played key roles in creating our city, churches, schools, commerce and industry.
It’s all about honoring people and places, Juliet. That’s what is in a name.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
