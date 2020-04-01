It’s OK to play a prank on someone today as long as it’s all in fun, good-natured and you stay at least 6 feet from the victim of your over-developed sense of humor.
You’re entitled. It’s April Fool’s Day.
As for my own plan for the day, I am writing a column on the subject of wisdom vs. foolishness.
Because I’m not wise enough to use my own words, I’ve rounded up quotes from such folks as Will Rogers, Anderson Cooper, Plato, et cetera, et cetera. (“Et cetera, et cetera” is a quote from “The King and I.” No one said it better than Yul Brynner.)
The lift-off quote for this column can be traced to good ol’ boy Will Rogers, who voiced this opinion:
“A fool and his money are soon elected.”
As you know, Will was paraphrasing, “A fool and his money are soon parted,” but his version seems more relevant.
Anderson Cooper missed his calling. Based on what he understood about hurricanes and human nature, he could have been a judgmental weather forecaster. Cooper’s conclusion: “Anyone who says they’re not afraid at the time of a hurricane is either a fool or a liar, or a little bit of both.”
Though Plato was born centuries before the electronics age, he said something that sounded an awful lot like the talking heads on TV today. His words: “Wise men talk because they have something to say; fools, because they have to say something.”
“Gone With the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell is credited with this quote: “Any fool can be brave on the battlefield when it’s be brave or be killed.”
A quote from science fiction writer J.G. Ballard: ‘‘Any fool can write a novel but it takes real genius to sell it.”
An observation made by poet Robert Frost: “A mother takes 20 years to make a man of her boy, and another woman makes a fool of him in 20 minutes.”
Poet/novelist Rudyard Kipling had this to say about married life: “The silliest woman can manage a clever man, but it needs a very clever woman to manage a fool.”
Mark Twain -- never one to suffer fools gladly – said: “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.’’
Here’s a quote attributed to various sages, including Abraham Lincoln. Personally, I vote for Honest Abe as one who first said: “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”
18th-century poet Alexander Pope missed his calling; he should have been a song writer. Sing it: “Fools rush in where angels fear to tread …” If you can’t sing, listen to Johnny Mercer’s “Fools rush in” lyrics in recordings made by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, et cetera, et cetera.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
