Houston Chronicle owner Jesse H. Jones held business interests as huge and spread out as Texas, including one block after another in the center of downtown Houston. As one journalist observed, Jones’ possessions practically amounted to a “private fiefdom.”
While it’s good to be the king, Jones wanted more – but not for personal recognition. Instead, he was looking out for his beloved hometown and the Democratic Party. He thought the best way for them to work together would be for Houston to host the party’s national convention in June 1928. Houston was growing at a spectacular rate, but the rest of the country didn’t seem to notice. The Democrats’ national convention could improve Houston’s image, and Houstonians could educate their fellow Americans about their fantastic city.
Jones, who chaired the party’s finance committee, planned to bring up his bright idea at a subcommittee meeting on convention sites. Jones invited the group to meet in the parlor of his private suite at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
So there the subcommittee members gathered in January 1928, all with ideas of their own, not any of which sounded like the sales pitch Jones was about to make. At the top of an informal list of potential convention cities were Miami, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco and Cleveland.
Houston had a problem – hot, humid and sweltering in the bad old summertime. That’s one of the reasons it ranked at the bottom of the list.
As the subcommittee pondered pros and cons, Jones asked to be excused. He hurried to another room and asked his secretary to compose a written bid from the city of Houston to host the convention. He attached a personal check for $200,000 to the bid. As he made the recommendation for Houston, he noted the transportation advantages -- rail, highways, air and sea. Plenty of places to stay would be available, including private residences, and Jones would make sure hotels would not over-charge. (He owned most of the hotels.)
Houston got the bid and Houstonians – including Mayor Oscar Holcomb – were surprised, amazed and delighted. No one thought Houston would be chosen. When Jones returned to the city, he received a hero’s welcome from a large crowd.
Work had to begin immediately. First of all, a new building had to be built. An old city auditorium, erected in the 19th century, had to be torn down to make room for a new building. Banker and oil magnate Ross S. Sterling, taking over as finance chairman as Jones became the general manager of the convention, brain-stormed ways and means to raise more funds. One of the fund-raisers was a “Me Too” campaign in which “Me Too” buttons were sold to and worn by Democrats in favor of Houston as the convention site. Who knew that one day another kind of “Me Too” movement would surface.
As the convention neared and celebrities kept arriving, excitement increased. The biggest crowd pleaser was New York Mayor Jimmy Walker, who stepped from a train wearing a purple suit and white hat. The people loved him.
Humorist Will Rogers was another popular presence, offering a running commentary on convention activities. In spite of the locale being where alcohol was prohibited, a lot of guzzling was going on. “The whole talk down here is Wet and Dry,” Rogers said. “The delegates just can’t wait will the next bottle is opened to discuss it.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt made the nomination speech on behalf of New York Governor Al Smith. As expected, Smith – the first Catholic ever to be nominated – was chosen.
Soaring temperatures were a frequent source of complaints, but the weather was a trivial problem compared to a tragedy that occurred shortly before the convention started. After a Houston police officer was killed, a white mob dragged one of the black suspects from his hospital bed. He was lynched at a nearby bridge.
The shock and shame over the incident overshadowed the positive things about Houston and the dedication of convention leaders like Jesse Jones and Ross S. Sterling.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
