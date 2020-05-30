Animal experts say squirrels are members of the Sciuridae family that includes small or medium-size rodents.
“Say what!” a squirrel named Peanuts would have reacted. “They think I’m some kind of rat?”
Sorry, I have to put words in his little mouth because Peanuts, remarkable as he was, never learned to talk. However, in spite of being speechless, Peanuts believed he was human and had little in common with those crude creatures scurrying around outside. You would never see him scaling trees or chewing power lines or racing to escape from the jaws of canine and feline predators. That’s what – pardon the expression -- bushy-tail squirrels do. Not Peanuts. With a Mississippi Street address in Baytown, he lived a life of leisure in the home of Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Wert.
Back in the 1960s, the Werts were introduced to Peanuts when he arrived from Austin with their daughter Emily, who was on summer break from the University of Texas. Instead of returning to Austin with Emily that fall, Peanuts remained in Baytown – remindful of “the man who came to dinner” and wouldn’t leave.
That was fine with the Werts, who obviously had become attached to the cute little thing.
When The Baytown Sun heard about the unusual pet, guess who got the story assignment. I always looked forward to writing about dogs and cats – didn’t even mind turtles or birds – but I had this thing about squirrels. My great-grandmother had a vicious squirrel in a cage on her front porch in the Heights in Houston, and I was scared of it. Every time I went out on the porch, Grandmother Hearn would warn me, “Don’t put your fingers in the cage. You’ll get your fingers bit off.”
I seriously considered wearing extremely thick gloves to my appointment with Peanuts, but no need. His “human” side showing, he had good manners and expressed no interest in finger food. He just relaxed on top of a tall chest in his private room and waited for home delivery. Among his favorite menu items were corn, grapes, chocolate candy, licorice sticks, watermelon seeds, peach seeds and acorns. He liked apples, too, but they had to be peeled. Another thing: Nuts and crackers were good but had to be unsalted.
Peanuts, in one way, was a lot like ordinary squirrels. He hoarded and hid things and then regularly inspected the hiding places to make sure everything was still there. For play time, he had a collection of chewable toys that were kept in a toy box. He liked to chew on empty thread spools, too.
On two occasions, Peanuts made a road trip with the Werts, all the way to New Jersey. Although he had a travel cage, he didn’t stay in it all the time. Let loose in the car, he would peer out a window with those dark, beady eyes, full of mischief and curiosity. On-lookers had puzzled looks on their faces. Was that really a squirrel riding in the car, staring at them?
Again, I have to do the talking for Peanuts: “I am not a squirrel.”
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
