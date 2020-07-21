In response to Allan Stone series about REL not being a traitor. Lee fought against the Union to preserve the Cornerstones of the confederates as stated by Alexander Stephens VP of the Confederates, “the negro is not equal to the white man. Slavery, subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.”
We are not asking for history books and to museums to be changed, those who do not know history mistakes are doomed to repeat them. We are asking to stop honoring the mistakes of our past. Do the Germans have high schools named after Nazis? If the civil war was about state rights why did the southern states want the federal government to over turn the northern states laws protecting runaway slaves. In closing” “I think it wise not to keep open the sores of the war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.” – Robert E. Lee, 1869
