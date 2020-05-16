The evidence is crystal clear and simple to understand: COVID-19 is spread by droplets. A piece of cloth blocks those droplets and the virus those droplets contain. And people without symptoms who don’t even know they are sick are responsible for around half of the transmissions of the virus. This is why we should wear masks in public.
For those who aren’t wearing masks, we imagine they haven’t yet embraced the seriousness of the coronavirus or remain unmoved by the fact that 1,000 to 2,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 every single day since the beginning of April — some days more — and over 86,000 have died as of this writing.
Here in Texas, it’s been two weeks since the governor ended the Stay at Home Order and started the partial reopening of businesses on May 1. Since then, Texas has seen its two deadliest weeks of the coronavirus pandemic so far.
This is no time for cavalier risk-taking.
To prevent a higher resurge in cases as we slowly return to some trace of normalcy, we remind readers to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing their hands often, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and staying home if sick. If residents are in a restaurant or business that is too crowded to stay 6 feet from others, health experts recommend you leave. All these guidelines protect you, your family, friends and coworkers.
So is wearing a mask, scarf or bandana in public.
The bottom line is that wearing a mask is not about you — it’s about being considerate and protective of others.
A mask won’t fully protect the person wearing it from contracting the disease, but it does significantly reduce the risk of infecting someone else.
By now, most people would be appalled if they walked into a grocery store or pharmacy and saw employees working without masks and gloves. Yet, as customers, they don’t seem to understand preventive measures should work both ways.
Wearing a mask is about protecting the people who work at grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and elsewhere so they can continue to provide a service to the community. It also helps protect the others who shop so they can return home safely without infecting their families. It is just being respectful of your neighbor.
We salute all the mask-wearers who are taking steps to protect their neighbors. Such compassion and consideration is something the nation needs right now.
