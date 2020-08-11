We moved from Baytown almost 12 years ago; however, the move doesn’t erase our memories. I graduated from REL in 1956 and never considered the school as being Confederate. Instead, there was much history and tradition of this school.
I heard that the portraits of Lee in his Confederate uniform have been removed. I would suggest the portrait of him in a business suit be placed; i.e. the one of him when he was president of Washington College.
