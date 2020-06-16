Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of June 8 to June 15 as determined by the number of page views:
1. Baytown to start assessing fees, penalties again for past due water bills (Tuesday)
2. SO: Highlands drug deal leads to murder charge (Saturday)
3. BLM protest march today in Mont Belvieu (Thursday)
4. GCM looks inside program for softball coach (Tuesday)
5. Four killed in head-on collision near Winnie (Tuesday)
6. Mayor setting course for change (Tuesday)
7. Residents come to the rescue for pizza place (Thursday)
8. Chambers Co. reports spike in Virus cases (Tuesday)
9. Paper carrier escapes injuries from gunfire (Thursday)
10. Police keep close eye on small Mont Belvieu protest march (Friday)
The three most-read articles for 2020, based on views, are “23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18). — Michael Pineda
