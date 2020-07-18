I have a suggestion for the people who want to use taxpayer money to change the name of the Robert E Lee High School. Instead of helping our young adults get a education with our taxpayer money, put you money where your mouth is. If you are serious in changing the name of the high school, then start a go fund me account or how ever you want to raise the money. And when you have raised enough money to get the name changed without using taxpayer money. Then go to the school board and ask for a name change.
Leslie Haas
