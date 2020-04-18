Poll

Last week, readers were asked "Which of the following activities prohibited during the coronavirus pandemic do you miss the most?

Having my hair/nails done.  14.3%

Going to church                   35.1%

Dining in restaurants            32.7%

Going to the bar                    2.9%      

Going to the gym                   4.7%

Watching sports on TV            7.6%

School-related activities           2.7%

This week's question, "Do you support or oppose the expansion of voting by mail in Texas?"

