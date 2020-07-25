First of all I would like to say for everybody to take a deep breath, step back and just think a minute. This is an important decision and should not be done with knee-jerk reaction. Secondly I would like to say I am a very proud graduate of Robert Lee high school. But my pride of the school my wonderful memories of my time there they are not wrapped around the name. Regardless of the name, I will always love that big pink building and the great times I had there. Someone said how about Lee high school, that sounds great to me. But whatever the name is I will always love my Robert E Lee.
Theresa Cashion
