The name change of Robert E. Lee High School must happen. It will put our town into a moving forward phase, as it will be more representative of our growing diverse population.
I lived and experienced segregation from my elementary, junior, and high school years here in Baytown, I attended the segregated DeZavala Elementary School from 1954-1961. We couldn’t speak Spanish and were punished if we did. When I advanced to Baytown Junior High School, I had no exposure to White students, hence I experienced cultural shock. I felt intimidated not knowing how to relate with the very articulate White students. Though the Board of Education Supreme Court case had ruled segregation as unlawful and not equal in 1954, the GCCISD did not integrate the high schools, until a new one (Ross S. Sterling H.S.) was built and then REL was integrated, my senior year, 1966-1967. I was pretty shy and felt invisible, I cannot imagine how the few Black students felt, it was sad to watch them.
