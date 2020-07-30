Not one good reason
I am concerned about the news to change the name of Robert E, Lee High School. I can’t think of one good reason to do that. I attended Robert E. Lee in the 1960s. I have very fond memories of my time there. I met the man I loved and married (48 years) my first day of school. Please do not change the name of our school.
