Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of May 25 to June 1 as determined by the number of page views:
1. Protest march to Baytown Police Department slated for today (Thursday)
2. Baytown officer under review in viral arrest (Thursday)
3. Temporary home for Baytown utility billing (Tuesday)
4. We need to ensure no child is left behind (Tuesday)
5. ExxonMobil gets favorable ruling (Tuesday)
6. Protesters march on Baytown police station (Friday)
7. Baytown council briefs (Sunday)
8. Texas Ave. oak tree targeted by vandals (Thursday)
9. Most Improved Player Countdown: No. 1 (Thursday)
10. Mont Belvieu adjusts signals to aid 3180 issues (Thursday)
The three most-read articles for 2020, based on views, are “23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18).
— Michael Pineda
