Next time you head to Galveston, take a look at the thousands of sleek sailboats berthed in the marinas at Seabrook and Kemah. Almost all of them are single-mast sloops, designed for an enjoyable afternoon or weekend of fun and many are designed for racing. The cargo that most of them will ever carry is a couple of cases of beer and some snacks. Like a family pet, none will ever earn their keep in commerce.
It hasn’t always been that way. Back in the 1800s there were two main types of sailboats used on the bay, and they were designed for different purposes. Single mast sloops like you see at Kemah were used for recreation and racing. Schooners with two or more masts were used for work and were referred to as coasters because they were designed for work in coastal waters. Today, after decades of oyster shell dredging and cutting of channels, Galveston Bay is relatively deep and navigable from Baytown all the way to Galveston but back in the 1800s that wasn’t the case. Redfish Bar, created by millennia of oyster shell deposits was a major barrier with depth of around three feet all the way across the bay from east to west. In fact, during the 1800s ranchers drove cattle between San Leon and Smith Point at low tide; it was just that shallow. Clopper’s Bar at the mouth of the San Jacinto River where it empties into Galveston Bay was created by eons of sand deposits from the river and the bar at the mouth of Cedar Bayou was another obstruction created the same way. There were few places where a deeper draft boat could pass over these obstructions and they weren’t well marked.
