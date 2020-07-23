I understand from my daily talks with my mother that there has been a push to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School. Interesting. I would like to offer a proposal for the new name. While I am not surprised at the current agenda and figured it was only a matter of time, we all know we can never change history, only strive to make the future great and learn from mistakes. I reside in Dallas and I have seen monuments torn down and desecrated, school names changed. This is happening all across the nation. What is the solution? You could be like New York and issue a number to all of the public schools which seems pretty innocuous, but some would even find that offensive and it tends to get confusing. All that aside, if you are to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School, I think you should name it after a person who has had an enormous, positive impact on the City of Baytown. The solution is obvious. I propose naming the high school after Dan Lucius, M.D., a most awesome man who is responsible for populating half of Baytown (albeit by way of the delivery room) and who is deeply missed by many now that he is in retirement, a man who has touched many lives over the years, be it a patient, a friend, even a stranger. I believe the name of Dan Lucius is a name that every citizen of Baytown can get behind ... ok, there should probably be a vote, but I think he would win. I am indeed opposed to changing the name of my alma mater, but if you are hellbent on doing so, choose a person who is worthy beyond words. You will not find a more gracious, generous, kind person than that of Dr. Dan Lucius. I mean, numbers are boring and you have to name the school something.
Leah S. Lucius
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.