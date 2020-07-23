Regarding “Walgreens estimates losses from looting” Houston Chronicle, B2 July 15. Walgreens estimated damages related to looting at their businesses to be at least $75 million. They should be very thankful that the demonstrations were, as the article described, “mostly peaceful.” Just imagine the devastation that would have occurred had these demonstrations not been “peaceful.”
Larry Heinrich
