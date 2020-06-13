1. We had the intentional slaying of a citizen by a city employee.
2. The city hired, trained, and equipped that employee with a weapon which is only intended for one purpose. (If a city employee kills a citizen with a shovel in a fit of rage - the shovel’s main purpose is not to kill another human being.)
3. The only person who carried any weapons to the killing of the citizen was the city employee, a Baytown police officer.
4. Nearly 400 days later, no charges have been made against the officer, nor has he been terminated. Yet the city administration has shown their support of that officer by providing him his freedom, a salary paid for by the citizens of Baytown, and benefits also paid for by the citizens of Baytown.
5. The handling of the investigation has not been given any priority, and all answers to the public have been slow in coming. No one in authority has taken ownership of the pursuit of fair justice in an efficient manner.
6. In the Minnesota death of George Floyd, the officer was terminated in one day and charged with murder four days after the killing. As of this date Baytown has had two murders in 2020. Neither was on video, yet murder charges were filed on both of them within ten days of each incident. There is no doubt of who pulled the trigger in Pamela Turner’s death.
7. The citizens of Baytown deserve answers now and not excuses. After waiting almost 400 days, placing blame on others for no action or slow action does not satisfy the masses of reasonable people. As civil unrest increases, perhaps city government should look in the mirror for answers and not elsewhere. We hired city leadership to not only carry the flag in the parade, but to govern fairly and lead the city in tough times. Unfortunately this is one of those tough times that all wish had never occurred.
Don Aikey
Baytown
