Be it ever so humble there is no place like home and that’s exactly where I’ll be this 4th of July weekend. Oh sure I might hike it up to Jones Hall to see the City of Houston’s 4th of July special broadcast on ABC13. It’ll be great to be in the air conditioning for the first time ever. But it will also be nice to come home for a quick dip in the pool late that night.
On tap are watermelons, feta cheese, an arugula salad along side a slew of corn on the cob grilled on the Old Smokey. I will be serving up burgers and dogs and such but not expecting a crowd at all. We usually feed the strays in our neighborhood, but given the Coronavirus, I doubt we have many folks wandering up our driveway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.