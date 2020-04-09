Older Americans Act reauthorized
There are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 400,000 here in Texas. Recently, Congress passed the Re-authorization of the Older Americans Act, including key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019, critical legislation that will improve the health outcomes of people living with dementia.
My mother-in-law, Shirley Ostrow, suffered from both Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease for almost four and a half years.
I want to thank Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) for supporting the passage of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019, through the Re-authorization of the Older Americans Act. This critical vote will allow individuals living with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease to access supports and services from programs under the Older Americans Act. Those programs include nutritional services, supportive services, the National Family Caregiver Support program, and other services that enhance quality of life.
Please join me in thanking Congressman Babin for supporting this legislation and for his leadership during the current COVID-19 crisis.
If you would like to be part of our next big legislative win, visit alzimpact.org/volunteer to join the fight.
John Harris
Alzheimer’s Association Director of Public Policy
Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter
