I am sitting on the enclosed front porch with my coffee, dreading another day of enforced “shelter in place.” Wish someone would bring me a second cup. Wish I could go buy something. That always cheers me up. The sun is shining through the windows sparkling the leaves of the Benjamin Ficus. Hanging baskets of English ivy and Boston fern interupt the bright rays, soaking up all that photosynthesis light.
A flutter of wings against the glass galvanizes me into action. Opening the front door creates even more frantic beating on the glass ceiling of the enclosed porch. It’s a bee ___No! A hummingbird! Such a blur of gray, but I stand transfixed by his scarlet throat. I rush outside and quickly push all the windows up.
Fly out this way, little bird. He is trying to fly up through the clear glass at the top having no concept of swooping down. Height is his only thought. He is committing suicide in his frantic attempts to get out. My efforts to shoo him out the open windows with my hands are futile.
I slowly, carefully put my hand near him. He lands for a brief three second test, then resumes banging his head on the top glass. Exhausted, he flies down to rest. Gingerly, I try to grasp his feathers, but only get fingersful of feathers. Desperation and panic at his plight make me take a chance. He stills and I grasp him gently. What an experience! To hold a hummingbird in my hand. I can feel the wild beating of his tiny heart.
Reluctantly I release him through the window. I thank God for this, the beginning of a perfect day, as the tiny bird shoots upward. A boring day? Now I will watch for a fabulous reality tomorrow.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
