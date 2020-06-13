There I was, a 6-year-old passenger in the back seat of our family car, gazing through a window on a road trip, reading Burma Shave signs. When I didn’t understand a word, I would ask my parents about it. Already, I was learning to read in Alma Miller’s first-grade class at San Jacinto Elementary School, but the roadside signs gave an extra boost to my reading know-how. Posted about 100 feet apart on two-lane highways, the signs endured throughout the Thirties, Forties and Fifties.
Obviously, Burma Shave signs weren’t limited to or designed strictly for young kids. They had universal appeal and purpose, taking an entertaining approach to life-or-death subjects via clever verses. “Don’t speed … Don’t drive and drink” warnings were a common thread connecting many of the signs. Parents hoped their young kids – when they got old enough to drive – would remember the Burma Shave teachings.
Burma Shave had another purpose in addition to promoting good habits. The bottom line on every sign consisted of two words, Burma Shave. This was a subtle reminder that the signs came from a certain company that sold shaving lotion – the same business that sold the concept of common sense and worked to prevent injuries and fatalities in vehicle accidents. How many commercials do we see today on a two-fold mission to advocate safety along with sales? Not many.
In case you’ve never read a Burma Shave sign, here’s a sampling of what we used to see on the road:
Both hands on the wheel, eyes on the road. That’s the skillful driver’s code.
The one who drives when he’s been drinking depends on you to do his thinking.
Car in ditch, driver in tree. The moon was full and so was he.
Passing school zone, take it slow. Let our little shavers grow.
Don’t stick your elbow out so far. It may go home in another car.
Trains don’t wander all over the map ’cause nobody sits in the engineer’s lap.
Don’t lose your head to gain a minute. You need your head, your brains are in it.
Drove too long, driver snoozing. What happened next is not amusing.
Brother speeder, let’s rehearse. All together: Good morning, nurse.
The midnight ride of Paul for beer led to a warmer hemisphere.
A guy who drives a car wide open is not thinking. He’s just hoping.
Though the Burma Shave signs are no longer part of our roadside culture, the behind-the-wheel sayings – in my opinion -- should be collected and presented in driver’s education classes.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.