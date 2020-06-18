The death of George Floyd has re-ignited the debate over Confederate monuments in the old South.
Critics of the removal movement argue that taking down the monuments is an attempt to erase history, and we should be free to examine both the good and bad of American history.
However, monuments are not history. They are attempts to create a narrative or storyline about historical events. Sometimes, the narrative is correct, and at other times, the narrative is false.
The Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC is an example of an accurate narrative. Yes, it sanitizes a very complex historical figure, but the basic story is correct. He ended slavery and saved the Union.
In the case of the Confederate monuments, the narrative is false and represents a well-organized effort to re-write history and conjure up a less embarrassing narrative.
After the Civil War ended in 1865, the south was thoroughly beaten and rather chastened by the outcome of the war. From 1865 to about 1900, there were few statues or monuments to the old south, and Confederate battle flags were few and far between.
As 1900 approached, the Daughters of the Confederacy and southern historians mounted a concerted effort to change the narrative of the war. Slavery and treason were erased and a new storyline emerged. The Civil War was really a noble cause to defend states’ rights.
Why did the South wait three decades to construct this new and patently false narrative? It was partly a reaction to presidential politics.
Presidential elections in the late 1800s were highly partisan and quite ugly. No matter who the Democrats would nominate for office, Republicans would immediately brand them as the party of slavery and treason.
After three decades of being told that the south was a bastion of evil traitors, the South got tired of hearing about it. No one likes to be confronted with their sins over and over again, so the Daughters cooked up an entirely new set of facts.
The effort was highly successful, and it seeped its way into high school history books and even Hollywood.
The biggest movie blockbuster of 1915 was Birth of a Nation, an utterly racist film that portrayed the Civil War as an invasion of the South by Yankee hordes.
The heroes of the movie were the riders of the Ku Klux Klan, who saved virtuous southern women from being raped by marauding Yankees and freed slaves.
In 1939, Gone with the Wind further re-enforced the southern version of events. Southerners were depicted as noble, cultured and civilized. Their slaves were cast as loyal, happy, dependent and well treated.
The peaceful bliss of master and slave was totally upset by Union Army, a bunch of thugs hell bent on the destruction of a utopian paradise.
Monument construction was also a reaction to the Civil Rights Movement.
Many Confederate statues were constructed after 1900. No coincidence, the NAACP formed in 1909.
Many more monuments were erected in the 1950s, which just happened to be the same time that Martin Luther King was leading the movement. Confederate battle flags suddenly re-emerged from a 90-year slumber.
So, why don’t we take down monuments to Thomas Jefferson? After all, he was a slave owner, but there is a key difference.
Historians have been honest about the issue. If you visit Monticello, there is extensive coverage of slave life. You get a full dose of Jefferson’s greatness and his failings.
Monticello acknowledges our past, but the Confederate monuments erase it.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
