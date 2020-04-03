My great friend Bill Lucas was reunited with his wife Mildred at 10:30 a.m. this past Sunday. Since we are likely to not be able to have a traditional service or visitation with the family to celebrate his life due to the virus, I want to take this opportunity to honor him in The Baytown Sun. I, like many, many other folks loved Bill dearly and will miss him tremendously. I knew Bill for 40 years or so and I would almost always (yes, almost always!) look forward to our repartee when we would talk about life and growing up. Bill was a fountain of information and his recollection of dates and events was amazing. He especially liked to talk about his family and relate things that went on in Sherman, Texas as he was growing up. Like the times he would be the one that was able to buy the beer for his older siblings and friends at age 15 because he was bigger than all of them! Most folks know of Bill through his insurance agency here in Baytown where he took care of thousands of his customers and friends with honesty and integrity. I visited with Bill from time to time when he moved into Swan Manor and then more often after he came under hospice care. In true Bill Lucas fashion, he became the favorite of the staff. They took great care of him not just because it was their job but because they grew to love him. Thank You ladies!!
Our Pastor Tim Marquez at Faith Presbyterian Church related this to me: “I asked Bill in one of our conversations at church, “Brother Bill, how do you want the members of Faith to remember you?” And Bill looked at me and said, “Pastor Tim, I want the members of the church to remember me HAPPY! And let them know how much I love all of them and am blessed to be part of this family.” Thank You Pastor Tim!!
I asked several folks that knew Bill well to give me some comments about him:
Carolyn Francis (Our Relay For Life luminary chair for many years) said:
“Bill bled purple for Relay For Life. He was responsible for many of the luminaries placed around the track each year. He encouraged his sister-in-law in Kentucky to contact her friends, who purchased at least 100 of them yearly. He also encouraged the Kiwanis Club and Faith Presbyterian to purchase many of them. The workers at the luminary tent were always appreciative of the desserts he brought us. When he was no longer able to actively participate at Relay, he made sure luminary forms were distributed all over town. Bay Area Relay For Life will not be the same without him. (Note from me – Bill started buying luminaries in my honor three years ago when I got my cancer!)” Thank You Carolyn!
From Kimberly Dillard (Our Relay For Life leader):
“I remember Bill always with a smile and a kind word. In every conversation I had with him about Relay he exuded passion and talked about Mildred. It was quite clear how much he loved her, and I am happy he is not in pain and can rejoice with her again.” Thank You Kimberly!
From Jim Finley: (One of Bill’s longtime friends)
“To me, Bill Lucas was, and always will be, the jolly green giant in human form. A large man, I don’t ever remember Bill when he wasn’t spreading good cheer to those around him, often in a joking sort of way. Having had the privilege of knowing him for 50 years, I can still hear that loud, booming voice in the days when he was a regular visitor to The Baytown Sun or when you’d meet him on the street. He also lit up the room at meetings of the Baytown Kiwanis Club. In later years, he was a major player in the Bay Area Relay For Life, and we shared a laugh or two at that special event. Whoever came up with the term ‘Good Guy’ definitely had Bill Lucas in mind.” Thank You Jim!
From Bill’s dear friend Gary Brown:
“Bill Lucas was a man who served others, individually and as a part of several volunteer organizations (Thrift Shop, Kiwanis, Lifeline/Pilot Club, Relay for Life, Meals on Wheels, Faith Presbyterian Church). Bill was taught by his parents the importance of giving to others. His deeply personal Christian belief enhanced his love of service. In the last six months or so of Bill’s life, he often lamented that his life no longer had meaning because he could not give to others. I reminded him that he was a friend to his fellow residents at Swan Manor, the nursing aids and hospice caretakers, his friends, and family.
“Unlike many who knew Bill for decades, Bill and I became friends about four years ago. He had given up his driver’s license and I gave him rides to and from the coffee group that met at the Donut Wheel on Garth Road. This later turned into breakfast at Whataburger where, after his first bite of sausage, egg and cheese on jalapeno biscuit, he would sit back and say, “Oh, that is good.” We ran errands and shopped together and drove through his old haunts and I would listen to his myriad stories. Bill and I were good friends who loved each other. We discussed everything from current events to sports to religion, but never politics. We respected each other’s opinions unconditionally. I am a better man for my relationship with Bill Lucas.” Thank You Gary!
So folks, to honor the memory of our dear friend Bill Lucas, I would ask that you consider a donation to the Bay Area Relay for Life. Even though the coronavirus has forced us to delay the 2020 event, we are still raising money for the cause. Cancer took Bill and Mildred from us, and I know that he would love that a part of his legacy was that he was still involved in raising money to fight the disease, even after his death. To make a donation or to buy a luminary in honor of or in memory of someone you love (like Bill), please visit www.relayforlife.org/bayareatx. We love you Bill.
Mike Wilson
Baytown
