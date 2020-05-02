This week’s shout out goes to Detail Carwash.This is a small business that is located at 2504 N Main St in Baytown. I have been there on numerous occasions and have found the service to be very good. The cars are vacuumed out, and hand washed and dried, and glass cleaned. Armor All, air freshener, hand wax, and other services are available upon request. I am not sure when they will be allowed to re-open and serving customers, but let’s show them our support.
Their phone number is 281-686-5602 and is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
David Lee
Baytown
