The mailbox in front of the main post office here in Baytown has been removed. Apparently this is part of the efforts to close the US Postal Service down by the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. You now have to go inside the building to mail a letter. This is a hardship on the general population and particularly on those who are elderly and/or handicapped. There are so few mailboxes in Baytown to begin with and to lose a heavily used one is unacceptable. I expect the other mailboxes in town will also disappear. The new postal procedures have already slowed mail deliveries down by as much as two days in some case. If we allow this to continue, we will lose mail service entirely.
Shelley Sandel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.