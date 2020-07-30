I cant believe what’s happening. I am a proud 1980 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. I was in Brigadiers all four years. This political BS is disgusting and cowardly. This is nothing more than a pathetic backstabbing political agenda. You can’t erase history. Where does it stop?
Please don’t cave to the whimpering, pathetic people trying to convince all that this is what the town and alumni want. This school is full of pride and history and I went to school with all races who were proud to be there.
