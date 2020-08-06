I am opposed to the idea of changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School. Changing the names on buildings, pulling down statues and destroying public buildings in order to push the Liberal agenda only further divides our nation. We should acknowledge the progress we have made in the last 150 years. History is important to retain because it teaches us not to make the same mistake in the future. The Civil War is a part of our history. Erasing it from our past solves nothing. I have already made my feelings known about the change to the school board and have asked them not to give into outside pressure or to the few who are pushing for the change. In my opinion, the school board should be applying all their energies to providing the best possible education to our students and not lose sight of their mandated responsibility.
Reggie Brewer
