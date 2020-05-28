In response to Mr. Mark Dolecki’s comments on my Memorial Day column, I in no way disrespected or minimize the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price in the service of this great nation of ours. And no place in the column did I say there was no justification for any particular war.
All I said was, and it might be a pie in the sky vision, was that, as civilized human beings, as a way to honor those courageous individuals was to find a way to stop adding to their numbers. Whether anyone agrees with me or not I dream of the day when humanity can live at peace with one another.
I don’t know if Mr. Dolecki ever served in the military, and if he didn’t it doesn’t diminish his love and patriotism for our great nation. I had the privilege of six years of U.S. military service during what is considered the height of the Cold War in the early 1960s. Although I was fortunate and never served in combat, I was on two occasion involved in situations that brought us to the brink of war.
In August 1961, my unit, the 18th infantry was ordered to reinforce the garrison in Berlin after the Russians had closed all access to the city and began building the Berlin wall. And a little over a year later, along with the entire U.S. armed forces, I was placed on full combat alert during the Cuban missile crisis.
So, I know the fear and apprehension that comes when you are close to actual war. One of my best friends, Master Sgt. Thomas Meek, was killed in Vietnam in 1967, so I know the pain that goes with losing someone you love in war. My wife lost one of her cousins in Vietnam.
So, I stand by the premise of the article that war justified or not is inhuman and uncivilized and as a civilized society we should strive and find ways to avoid future armed conflicts.
Ray Wilson
Baytown
