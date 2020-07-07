With my broken foot and the virus stalking everyone, I tend to feel sorry for myself and others in similar circumstances. Then I read about worse situations.
A man in Colorado headed home after a fishing trip. A boulder toppled on him and he was pinned under it for three hours. He recognized two choices: he could lie there hoping someone would come up that road and rescue him or he could cut off his leg. He waited 3 hours then, using his medical training, a rope as a tourniquet, and a knife from his tackle box, he cut off his leg. When he finished he crawled the 100 yards to his truck and drove 1/2 mile to town.
