The dust up between homeowners and the Chambers County Municipal Utilities District #1 is another example of the confusing and opaque property tax system in Texas.
Excellent reporting by Baytown Sun sleuth Matt Hollis revealed that none of the board members actually live in the district, even though the board has power to tax property and pay bond debt.
Hollis also reported that 15,000 Baytown residents live in a MUD, and the property tax rates are second only to the rate set by Goose Creek CISD. The rates are even higher than taxes levied by the City of Baytown.
Several years ago, I lived in a water improvement district (similar to a MUD) in northeast Harris County, and the property taxes were very high. After a little digging, I found out that my board met at a law office in the Houston Galleria, about a 45-minute drive from my subdivision. Not sure if they lived in the neighborhood, but given the meeting location, I assumed they did not.
Statewide, the latest number I could find estimates the state legislature has created over 2,600 special districts.
The Chambers County MUD flap is clearly not a unique occurrence, but we don’t hear much about other districts because most people aren’t even aware of the problem.
Homeowners generally take out a mortgage and escrow their property taxes. They don’t give the water board a second thought. It is just another line on a year-end property tax statement.
So why do we have so many of these quasi-governments floating around?
Water districts were created with good intentions. Urban areas like Houston and Dallas continue to grow, and given the lack of affordable land, real estate developers move further and further out into the suburbs.
Hinterland is cheap, but these large tracts of isolated land are not connected to any municipal water systems like Baytown or Houston. Building out the water infrastructure is prohibitively expensive, so costly that it doesn’t make economic sense to build the houses.
Rather than put up the cash to build the water systems themselves, developers convinced the legislature to create special water districts.
After creation, the MUD issues water improvement bonds. Then the MUD will levy a steep property tax on homeowners to pay off the bonds over several decades.
These new districts are supposed to be governed democratically by people who live in the district, but that is a hard trick to pull off when no one actually lives on the undeveloped land.
To get around this obstacle, developers get two or three people to park a trailer or a doublewide on the land. After they live there long enough to get residency, an election is held to approve the bonds.
Water districts have been created in this state with only one or two votes. That would be comical if it weren’t so undemocratic.
Don’t get mad. Get even.
There have been successful citizen takeovers of water boards controlled by absentee members, but it requires a healthy dose of democracy.
As a start, look at your property tax bill. If you pay taxes to a water district, do a quick Google search and find out who runs it and where they live.
Participate in your next board election too, but that won’t do any good unless you or a neighbor runs for office.
Get off your rears and vote.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
