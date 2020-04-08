Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of March 31 to April 7 as determined by the number of page views:
1. Harris Co. to extend stay home order today (Mar. 31)
2. 3 Covid-19 cases at fed facility (Fri.)
3. Update: Baytown now posting case count (Sun.)
4. City business going old school (Sunday)
5. Sheldon woman found murdered in home (Wed.)
6. Three men charged in gas station murder (Wed.)
7. Inmate release ordered (Thurs.)
8. 3 arrested in Country Club Estate burglary (Sun.)
9. Easter tradition gives way to virtual service (Sun.)
10. Virus has city thinking conservative on budget (Sun.)
The three most-read articles for the year, based on views, are, “Coronavirus cases confirmed in Harris County” (March 6);“Baytown family gets reprieve in eviction fight,” (Jan. 9) ; “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18) — Michael Pineda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.