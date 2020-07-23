I am writing to ask for financial help for Mary Williams, the Democratic candidate running to defeat the worst representative, Briscoe Cain. She won our primary and can beat Briscoe in November if we support her. The reason she needs support is because her primary opponent, Josh Markle, who raised a lot of money with Beto to defeat Briscoe after his twitter death threat is holding the money people donated specifically to defeat Cain this year. I asked Josh when he was going to pass that money on to Mary and he told me he was going to keep it in case he decides to run again and because he thinks this senior citizen African American woman and life-long Democrat isn’t a good Democrat. I was always taught to come together and support our candidates after the primary. I think it’s despicable that Josh wants to starve the only campaign that can defeat Briscoe and help Briscoe win just in case he wants to try again. Mary defeated Josh and I think his ego is hurt but we only have one chance to get rid of Briscoe this year and it is our best chance ever. Also, people’s donations should go where they said they would go. These donations were intended to help the nominee throw Briscoe out, not to sit on for years. Josh should donate the money to Mary or give it back to the people who donated it. Please contact Mary Williams (713-924-7349) and make a donation.
Barry Davis
