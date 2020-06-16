One thing is prominent in certain political factions. They live and thrive on the concept of enemies. They have a lot of enemies, so enemies are everywhere. Yesterday’s friend is today’s enemy. The constant shedding of friends insures that the group becomes more and more isolated, tightly bound, inward focused, and paranoid.
This kind of mindset exalts the identification and defeat of enemies as the very reason for living. The resulting fear becomes self defeating. Fearful politicians propose oppression. Fearful police enforce oppression. Fearful citizens celebrate oppression.
Jesus told us how to deal with enemies, and it is not the law and order way. Treat them like a friend, and they become one. No more enemies. No more fear. A new reason to live.
Rick Crotts
Baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.