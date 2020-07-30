Robert E. Lee High School is a tradition in Baytown. It has been here for many years. My grandma, mom, dad, brother, myself and my son have all graduated from there. For the name to be changed would be a disgrace to all who have graduated from there and all who have taught there. Leave Robert E. Lee High School alone. Let Baytown keep her tradition!
Shonda Malone
