Of course Alan Hudgins was correct. Nearly every (if not all) editions of The Baytown Sun refer to REL High School as “Baytown Lee” at least once. I assume your readers, as well as most of the rest of the population of Baytown, whether they are alumni of Lee High School or not (I am not), consistently recognize which brick and mortar high school is being referenced, even non-alumni like me, and without the least thought of a defeated Civil War soldier. It is also unlikely that a name change to Baytown Lee would keep Mr. Dodd or Mr. Childress from connecting with each other or with any other past or future graduate of this Baytown school.
As Mr. Hudgins suggested, the name “Lee” is a perfectly fine, untainted name in itself, as either a given or surname. I had a sweet, intelligent second-cousin named Lee who died too young and a greatly respected college teacher named Dr. Lee. I would guess a large portion of the population of Baytown has worn a pair of Lee Jeans without feeling disloyal to the United States. There is a significant furniture manufacturer named Lee that is likewise innocent and inoffensive. Mr. Hudgins lists other worthy individuals bearing the name “Lee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.